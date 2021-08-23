Columbus Police: Resident follows shooting suspects, leads to arrest

Canal Winchester

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police said a resident followed the vehicle of suspects in a southeast Columbus shooting, resulting in the suspects being arrested.

One victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

According to Columbus Police Watch Commander Lt. Larry Yates, the resident called police to alert them to the shooting, which happened in the area of Village Glen Drive and Celtic Sea Lane at approximately 4:36 p.m.

The resident followed the suspects’ vehicle and police joined in on the pursuit.

Yates said there was a prolonged pursuit and that some vehicles, including some police cruisers, were struck, but the damage was minor and there were no injuries.

Three suspects exited the car in the area of Melrose Avenue and Wedge Street, but were captured quickly, Yates said.

There is no further information available at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Monday evening forecast 8-23-21

Marine cycling across the U.S. for Wounded Warrior

Whitehalll-Yearling students return to school

Talent Bradley held on $3 million bond

'The Hope Squad' helping Westerville students cope with the stress returning to school

Standard Live bringing live music, hot chicken to the Short North

More Local News