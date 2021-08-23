Columbus Police: Resident follows shooting suspects, leads to arrest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police said a resident followed the vehicle of suspects in a southeast Columbus shooting, resulting in the suspects being arrested.

One victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

According to Columbus Police Watch Commander Lt. Larry Yates, the resident called police to alert them to the shooting, which happened in the area of Village Glen Drive and Celtic Sea Lane at approximately 4:36 p.m.

The resident followed the suspects’ vehicle and police joined in on the pursuit.

Yates said there was a prolonged pursuit and that some vehicles, including some police cruisers, were struck, but the damage was minor and there were no injuries.

Three suspects exited the car in the area of Melrose Avenue and Wedge Street, but were captured quickly, Yates said.

There is no further information available at this time.