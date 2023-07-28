COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – OhioHeath is expanding its primary and emergency care services to Canal Winchester.

In an announcement Friday, OhioHealth said it plans to build a 40,000 square-foot outpatient medical campus along Waterloo Street, adjacent to the Waterloo Crossing Shopping Center.

The expansion was expected after OhioHealth Corp. bought 6.76 acres of land off Route 33 in April, setting the stage for further suburban expansion. Construction is slated to begin this fall and the facility is expected to open in early 2025.

“OhioHealth’s strategy is to keep care close to where people live and work,” said Michael Ezzie, MD, president of the OhioHealth Physician Group and the project’s executive sponsor. “This new center will provide greater access to a wide range of healthcare services for the residents of Canal Winchester, which we are very excited about.”

OhioHealth said the 40,000 square foot facility will include a 10,000 square-foot freestanding emergency department and a 30,000 square-foot medical office building that will house primary care, sports medicine, women’s and reproductive care, and other specialty services.

The new medical campus is one of several expansion plans by OhioHealth. In June OhioHealth and Columbus State Community College announced a joint $120 million investment that includes building a new academic building to train healthcare students. As well, it is planning future expansion projects at Riverside Methodist Hospital and Grand Medical Center.

OhioHealth said it expects to invest $31 million in the Canal Winchester project.