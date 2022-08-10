CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio mother dealing with unimaginable loss is keeping her children’s memories alive while helping others.

In December 2021, 22-year-old Charles Wade, 9-year-old Demetrius Wall-Neal, and his 6-year-old sister Londynn were all shot and killed while sitting in a car.

The children’s mother is putting together a school supply drive in their honor.

Londynn would have been getting ready for first grade at Indian Trail Elementary, while her brother Demetrius would have been in fifth grade this year at the school next door.

The children were in a car with their mother’s boyfriend when all three were killed in what one detective described as one of the most cowardly homicides he ever dealt with.

Brittany, the children’s mother, wants all three lives to be remembered.

This Saturday, along with other family and friends, she is holding a back-to-school drive in her children’s honor.

The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. outside Indian Trail Elementary School, 6767 Gender Road in Canal Winchester.

The family is hoping to collect enough school supplies to help at least 50 children have everything they need to start the school year.

Brittany said it is the kind of thing her children would do if they were here.

“I would be getting Demetrius and Londynn ready for, Londynn would have been in the first grade, Demetrius would have been going into fifth grade and I’m not able to do that,” she said. “So, I want to help other kids get ready for school.”

“It is keeping their memory alive and being able to honor them and give back to the community at the same time,” said Arnetta Davis, a friend of the family.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case and are continuing to look for any information that may help solve it.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545 or Ohio CrimeStoppers at 614-461-TIPS or online at stopcrime.org.