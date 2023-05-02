CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) – Licking County’s largest brewery is now open for business in Canal Winchester. Homestead Beer Co. announced on Facebook its space opened to the public on May 1.
Homestead Taproom & Kitchen, located at 10 S. High St. in Canal Winchester, offers a full menu of their specialty craft beer, cocktails, food and more. The restaurant also features a full bar, patio and communal seating for customers.
The lounge said it is also a place for the community to connect with friends and family by holding several events like chess night, comedy night, trivia, bingo and more.
The company also has other locations in central Ohio, including Heath, Delaware, Newark and Marysville.
Homestead Taproom & Kitchen in Canal Winchester is open Monday through Thursday and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
