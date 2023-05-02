CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) – Licking County’s largest brewery is now open for business in Canal Winchester. Homestead Beer Co. announced on Facebook its space opened to the public on May 1.

Homestead Taproom & Kitchen, located at 10 S. High St. in Canal Winchester, offers a full menu of their specialty craft beer, cocktails, food and more. The restaurant also features a full bar, patio and communal seating for customers.

The lounge said it is also a place for the community to connect with friends and family by holding several events like chess night, comedy night, trivia, bingo and more.

An inside look at Homestead Taproom & Kitchen. (Courtesy photo/ Homestead Taproom & Kitchen – Canal Winchester)

An inside look at Homestead Taproom & Kitchen. (Courtesy photo/ Homestead Taproom & Kitchen – Canal Winchester)

Pizza from Homestead Taproom & Kitchen. (Courtesy photo/ Homestead Taproom & Kitchen – Canal Winchester)

The company also has other locations in central Ohio, including Heath, Delaware, Newark and Marysville.

Homestead Taproom & Kitchen in Canal Winchester is open Monday through Thursday and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

