LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a girl who went missing from her Canal Winchester home.

Megan Thompson, who is 5-foot, 125 pounds with orange/auburn hair, reportedly left her residence in Canal Winchester Wednesday evening, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Thompson’s destination is unknown, but she recently lived in Whitehall and could have travelled there, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information pertaining to Thompson’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-652-7338.