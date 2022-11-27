CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) – The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community help in the investigation into an assault that occurred on August 3, 2022, in Canal Winchester for its “Crime of the Week.”

Just after 9 p.m., police officers were called to the 5400 block of Town Hill Drive in the Shannon Green area on a report of a hit-and-run with a car. The victim had already been taken to a nearby hospital when officers arrived. He remains in critical condition.

Witnesses were able to give police a description of a suspect’s car, which can be seen above. The suspect was driving a white Hyundai Elantra that was last seen in the Canal Winchester area, police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and submit your tip.