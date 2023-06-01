CARROLL, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after a crash on U.S.-33 Thursday evening, shutting down the westbound lanes of the highway north of Carroll.

The crash has blocked off U.S.-33’s westbound lanes at Allen Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The agency did not have information on if anyone was injured, or how many cars were involved. The area affected runs between Canal Winchester and Carroll.

One victim was pronounced dead, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. In addition, multiple people were transported to local hospitals in unknown conditions.

Further south of the crash, the Ohio Department of Transportation’s website also warned of a “dangerous slowdown” on U.S.-33 near Lancaster Road. While the highway normally allows speeds of 65 miles per hour, ODOT tracked speeds of just 8 mph as a result of the crash.

The closure remained in effect as of 6:30 p.m.