Classes to go on as scheduled after Canal Winchester HS receives another threat

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — For the second day in a row, a threat was received at Canal Winchester High School.

According to a message sent to parents, on Tuesday a threat of a possible shooting was reported at Canal Winchester High School.

Deputies with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office investigated and linked the threat to the same person as Monday’s threat. Both threats have been deemed non-credible.

The message from school officials states the building has been swept and cleared.

According to deputies, they are working with law enforcement on the west coast, as well as federal authorities, to catch the person responsible.

Extra security has been added to the school and classes will be held as scheduled.