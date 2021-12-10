CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — No one was hurt after shots were fired near Canal Winchester High School, Friday morning.

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, around 6 a.m., deputies spotted a vehicle parked behind the high school.

Deputies say as they approached the vehicle, a male in a black hooded sweatshirt jumped out, fired shots then took off on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, but deputies say the suspect may have been picked up by another person.

Because of the incident, and the investigation, all Canal Winchester schools were closed, Friday.

The district says the situation does not involve a student.

The incident remains under investigation.