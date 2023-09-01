COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man from Canal Winchester was found guilty Thursday of threatening a range of central Ohio officials and businesses and calling in bomb threats to area schools.

After a three-day trial, a federal jury convicted Yousif Mubarak, 27, on seven counts of making interstate threats — stemming from at least 87 calls he made in September 2021 to law enforcement agencies, a Franklin County judge, and local businesses and schools.

Mubarak threatened to kill the judge, telling her she should watch for investigators or cars following her, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker. “I will find you even if that means I die,” he said.

Then, he began to call businesses and schools on Sept. 12, 2021, in Canal Winchester and Pickerington, which included Brew Dog and a Best Western. That night, when numerous law enforcement agencies went to his Canal Winchester home, “he observed the officers in his Ring doorbell camera and taunted the officers throughout the interaction,” according to Parker.

He called a Fairfield County emergency worker within 20 minutes of that interaction, threatening her.

The next morning, he called bomb threats into Canal Winchester Middle School and Pickerington High School North within 20 minutes of each other. At the time, Canal Winchester closed, and Pickerington North was evacuated.

Authorities arrested Mubarak on Sept. 22, 2021, in Portland, Oregon. He had been living in Seattle for a short time. Mubarak could face up to a five-year sentence in prison, according to Parker.