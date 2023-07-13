CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A man facing charges stemming from the sexual assault of a minor was arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court Thursday.

Michael Downin, 64, of Canal Winchester was in front of a judge on one count of rape, a first-degree felony, and one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. Downin was issued a $500,000 bond on each charge, totaling $1 million.

According to court documents, Downin assaulted two girls. One victim reported being between the ages of 12 and 17 from 2013 to 2018, when she was molested, forced to perform sexual acts, and raped during the alleged time periods. Another girl said she was assaulted when she was under 13 for four years, beginning in 2015.

A detective at Thursday’s arraignment told a judge that three girls have come forward so far, reportedly all minors when Downin abused them, that the abuse continued for over a period of several years and that he believes there could be more victims who have yet to come forward.

Downin, who the detective said was a church elder, confirmed the accusations to Fairfield County Sheriff deputies, according to a court affidavit.