CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Canal Winchester and Groveport Madison high schools are implementing additional security measures for Friday’s football games, after three guns were confiscated and four people were arrested during a matchup last weekend.

Safety measures are set to be in order when New Albany plays at Canal Winchester and Gahanna Lincoln plays at Groveport Madison on Friday, including weapon detection systems at the entrance of both stadiums.

A Wednesday update from Canal Winchester Schools Superintendent Kiya Hunt outlined Friday’s new rules, stating all fans will enter through the home gates where there will be two weapons detectors operated by a security team. The gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

“We are looking forward to a safe and fun competition for everyone and have collaborated with law enforcement agencies and New Albany officials to ensure the safety of all students and fans,” Hunt said.

Similarly, Groveport Madison said there will be one point of entry at the front of stadium and all are required to walk through a weapon detection system. The gates will open at 6 p.m.

To enter both games, all students in kindergarten through eighth grade must be accompanied by an adult. All high school students must be with an adult or show a student ID to enter.

“These rules will be enforced very strictly so we encourage you to share them with any friends or family that may be attending with you,” said Gahanna police. “Due to recent events, there will be heavy police presence by both Groveport and Gahanna Police Departments.”

No bags are permitted at either game. However, Groveport Madison is allowing spectators to bring clutch wallets no larger than 5 inches by 8 inches. Those with larger bags will be directed to return them to their car.

At Groveport Madison, tickets sales will end after the second quarter. At Canal Winchester, the gates will close at the end of halftime. Re-entry into both stadiums and loitering in the parking lots during or after the games is not allowed.

Canal Winchester fans and New Albany fans must remain on their respective sides, and New Albany fans must exit through the away gates while Canal Winchester fans must exit through the home gates.

For both games, fans will be told to leave promptly after the matchup, and coaches with players will be directed into locker rooms. Law enforcement officers will be on duty at both stadiums.