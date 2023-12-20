CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio shelter is using a first-of-its-kind treatment to save the lives of dogs fighting off parvo.

It’s a dangerous, deadly and expensive-to-treat disease that is especially harmful to puppies. On top of all that, it’s also very hard to predict.

Gigi’s Animal Shelter is stepping up to help shelters with fewer resources treat this deadly disease, and with this new treatment, they’re getting results.

“Canine parvovirus is a devastating disease,” Dr. Meghan Herron, Gigi’s Senior Director of Behavioral Medicine, Research, Education and Outreach, said. “It’s something that lives in the environment for months, up to a year at a time. It’s really difficult to kill. You need very concentrated disinfectants to get rid of it and it can survive, as I said, out in the dirt, in the grass, sometimes for months at a time.”

Herron believes Elanco’s Canine Monoclonal Parvovirus Antibody treatment was released on conditional approval in June of this year. It’s helping puppies at Gigi’s recover faster and saving, in some cases, thousands of dollars a day.

“The second we got our hands on that, our first parvo case that we got was treated immediately and recovered within three days,” Herron said. “It was really quite something.”

With the help of the treatment, many dogs of all ages are now ready for adoption.

“It makes you feel like, you know, like you are rewarded,” registered veterinary technician Alex Thompson said. “Your job means something and, you know, like, we’re here for a purpose.”

Thompson said caring for these sick puppies can take a toll, but that doesn’t stop the shelter from helping every case they can.

“We partner with other shelters in southern Ohio to try to help those that have fewer resources so they may have a case once a week,” Herron said. “They may have a case once a month. Again, it can come in waves and isn’t very predictable. Parvo doesn’t like to follow the rules of the season sometimes, and so we will take them into our shelter.”

The shelter said it isn’t seeing the same level of demand for dogs as it did during the pandemic, meaning there are a lot of puppies available for adoption.

For more on Gigi’s Animal Shelter and the work it is doing, click here.