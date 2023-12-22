CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) – After 13 years, a Canal Winchester bakery will close its doors in early 2024, and a coffee shop will take its place.

Fantasy Cupcake, located at 3 S. High St., posted a statement to its social media accounts announcing it will close permanently on Feb. 17.

“It is with a heavy heart and mixed emotions that I write this,” the post reads. “After 13 incredible years, I have decided to retire from full-time baking. … This decision was not made lightly, and it fills me with both sadness and gratitude.”

Leah Dotson, the owner of Fantasy Cupcake, plans to keep the building in the family. Leah’s sister, Sarah Chinn-Jones, will take over the space to open a coffee shop and café, dubbed Coffee on High.

“We wanted to continue to have something there for Canal Winchester,” Chinn-Jones said. “We just wanted to still have a place where the community could come and hang out and that sort of thing.”

In addition to coffee, the eatery will serve breakfast items such as bagels, croissants and quiche. It will also serve lunch, featuring soups, salads and sandwiches. Select bakery goods from Fantasy Cupcake will be on the menu along with new bakery items, and Dotson will continue to take some special orders, Chinn-Jones said.