CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) – The Canal Winchester School Board met for the first time Monday since a violent incident last week at a high school football game.

The fight Friday night at a game between Canal Winchester and Groveport Madison resulted in four teens arrested and police confiscating three guns, all modified to be semi-automatic.

While a safety plan for district events was not laid out at the meeting, the incident was addressed and the district’s superintendent said her team has been working with local law enforcement to address the issue before another game is played in the district this Friday.

For the first time, Canal Winchester School Superintendent Kiya Hunt addressed the issue of safety at events hosted by the district.

“I believe what happened Friday night was completely unacceptable, and I know we have to do more to make sure our games are safe for everyone involved,” Hunt said.

In a prepared statement during the first hour of the previously scheduled school board meeting, Hunt said that on Monday morning, her administration met with administrators from Groveport Madison and the law enforcement agencies involved in Friday’s incident.

She said the meeting comes after weeks of safety planning for the first home game against Groveport that ended with arrests and confiscation of firearms.

“Our team worked with law enforcement and Groveport Madison administration for over a month to create safety for the football game Friday night,” Hunt said. “The plan was implemented Friday night and thanks to the actions of all parties involved, we were able to confiscate the weapons and arrest the individuals without incident or injury.”

Hunt and the board ended the meeting without further addressing the gun incident but did go into executive session — a closed-door meeting that was initially meant to consider the employment status of a district employee but was amended at the start of the meeting to discuss security detail.

“We are still finalizing these plans and we will share more information as we complete all of our plans for our home game that we do have this weekend,” Hunt said.

Canal Winchester is scheduled to host New Albany in a football game Friday night. Hunt said her administration has been in contact with administrators in New Albany and will keep them briefed on any developments regarding safety plans.