CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH)–The month of October is known as “Brocktober” for many members of the Canal Winchester community as they honor the memory of Brock Johnson, an inspiring young boy who lost his lifelong battle with a rare, autoimmune disease in 2015. He was just 14 years old when he passed.

To honor his legacy, his parents, Kristi and Terry Johnson perform random acts of kindness and generosity through their non-profit Brockstrong Foundation. On Oct. 19, as part of Brock’s special birthday celebration, the Brockstrong Foundation surprised students at North Columbus Preparatory School with a brand-new fitness and exercise room.

“These kids deserve it, they need to know that somebody loves them, life is not always easy for them,” said Kristi Johnson.

Every year, Oct. 19 marks a special day for the Johnsons.

“Today would be Brock’s 21st birthday,” Kristi said.

Kristi wanted to help give students a much-needed recreational room.

“A lot of them play sports just in the neighborhood and they have so much talent and they don’t have a place to practice those things and fitness is part of the whole child,” said Dr. Jill Blanchard, superintendent of North Columbus Prep.

Student ambassadors were thrilled to try out their new treadmill, exercise bike, weight equipment, and more. Sixth-grader Devonte Harrison looks forward to using the room to train.

“Running on the treadmill, ’cause I play football and want to get my speed up, I’m a running back,” said Harrison.

Other students sported their Brockstrong Foundation t-shirts feeling grateful for their room filled with inspiring messages.

“Thank you for doing this for us and we appreciate you,” said Victoria Palmer, a 7th grader at the community school.

“I hope it brings them joy and an outlet and just lots of fun and we hope that every time they’re in here they think about Brock,” said Kristi Johnson.

This year, the Brockstrong Foundation will reach a milestone of donating a total of 1 million dollars back into the community since the charity began six years ago.

“That to me is just mind-boggling, I mean obviously that’s a huge number for a little not-for-profit out of Canal Winchester all because of a little boy,” said Terry Johnson.

Brock was a little boy who lived with the motto “Every day is a gift,” and he continues to touch the hearts of so many in Central Ohio.

“I would say thank you, thank you for helping us and you all brought good people,” said Harrison.

The Brockstrong Foundation invites everyone in Central Ohio to come to their special birthday bash happening Oct. 19 from 5-8 pm at Stradley Park in Canal Winchester. They are providing free food and fun activities for kids to celebrate their milestones and remember B-rock.