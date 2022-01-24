CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) – Eleven people were arrested during a sting operation to fight retail theft at a Canal Winchester store.

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, the operation was held at an unnamed retail location on Jan. 21.

The sheriff’s office said the goal of the sting was to “assist local asset protection personnel in identifying and deterring retail thefts and apprehending offenders.”

The 11 people arrested range in age from 20 to 66 years old. All of them face charges including theft and drug offenses.

Those facing charges are:

Monika Harris, 20, of Clarksville, TN

Yuphin Saidee, 33, of Canal Winchester

Dakota Lute, 24, of Ashville

Ashley Needham, 33, of Lockbourne

Pamela Tackett, 66, of Columbus

Jalen Burks, 27, of Columbus

Richard Ferguson, 59, of Columbus

Caitlin Costin, 34, of Canal Winchester

Ashley McDaniel, 25, of Lithopolis

Thomas Quanlavong, 38, of Columbus

Lisa Tackett, 38, of Columbus

The operation was carried out with the assistance of the Fairfield County SWAT Team and the South Central Major Crimes Unit.