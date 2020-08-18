Canal Winchester woman dies in Liberty Township crash

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 68-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Lancaster County Tuesday.

According to the Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened on SR 158 at the intersection of Blacklick Road at approximately 9:55 a.m. Tuesday.

According to OSHP, Lindsay Baker, 18, of Newark was driving south on SR 158 when her 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer was struck by a 2013 Hyudai Sonata driven by Carol A. Martino, 68, of Canal Winchester.

OSHP said Martino failed to yield at a stop sign at SR 158.

Martino was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, OSHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.