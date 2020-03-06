Canal Winchester woman indicted on murder charge for allegedly shooting boyfriend at his request

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

CANAL WINCHESTER (WCMH) — The woman accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend, allegedly at his request, was in court Friday.

Danielle Ennis was formally indicted in Franklin County Court for killing John Mazara, 56, on Feb. 23.

Officials say Mazara died at the scene after Columbus Police responded to the 3800 block of Gadwall Road on the northeast side on reports of a shooting.

According to police, Ennis allegedly told them she shot Mazara at his request.

Ennis is charged with aggravated murder. Her bond is set at $500,000.

