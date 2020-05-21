Canal Winchester Labor Day Festival cancelled

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) – Organizers of the Canal Winchester Labor Day Festival have announced that the 2020 festival, originally scheduled for September 5, 6, and 7, has been canceled. The event, which was set to celebrate its centennial year in 2020, has been a Labor Day weekend mainstay in Canal Winchester since 1920.

In a public statement released May 21, organizers shared their difficult decision, noting concern for public safety amidst the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. Festival Vice President Mike Coolman spoke on behalf of the festival’s board of directors, saying, “This was not an easy decision, but was a responsible and necessary decision.”

The Festival, hosting thousands of visitors in Canal Winchester’s quaint downtown, has featured family-friendly activities, music, midway rides and food, as well as a famed Car Show and renowned Labor Day Parade each year.

Festival organizers have already begun planning for next year, and ask fans to mark their 2021 calendars now. The festival, Canal Winchester’s longest-running event, will host its 100th Labor Day weekend celebration in 2021 on September 4, 5 and 6.

To learn more about the Canal Winchester Labor Day Festival, please visit cwlaborday.org.