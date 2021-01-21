Canal Winchester family thanks donors for funds to help sick son

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A family in Canal Winchester is full of gratitude after members of the community and the Brockstrong Foundation rallied around them in support of their sick son. Aiden is battling a life-threatening heart condition, and his mom, Kayla recently received a donation that will change their lives forever.

“They did not expect him to survive till birth because everything was so complex with him,” said Aiden’s mom, Kayla.

When she was just 15 weeks pregnant, Kayla received a diagnosis she says no parent is ever prepared to hear.

“It’s called Tetralogy of Fallot, with absent pulmonary valve.”

Doctors told her Aiden would be born with a rare heart defect, along with spina bifida, a condition where his spinal cord fails to develop properly.

“But here he is at 9 years old and quite the fighter, right buddy?,” Kayla said with a smile.

A fighter indeed. Over the last nine years, Aiden has underdone nearly 30 surgeries, including three open-heart surgeries.

“So, basically his heart collapses, everything in here, and it’s hard to breath on his own,” said Kayla.

“It can’t ever be completely cured or fixed, so they just keep doing little band-aids to you know, give Aiden more time to live life,” she added.

In order to live life more comfortably, doctors told her Aiden needs a custom sleep-safe bed instead of a crib.

“As you can tell he doesn’t have a lot of trunk or head control, so he just falls back, hits his crib bars, get a black eye, and it’s just not very safe,” said Kayla.

The custom bed costs 10 thousand dollars, so Kayla felt hopeless when her medical insurance denied her claim.

“Just crying like, this isn’t fair, this is the behind-the-scenes of a special needs family, the fights for something that should be so simple,” said Kayla.

Kristi and Terry Johnson understand Kayla’s fight since their son, Brock battled a rare auto-immune disease his entire 14 years of life. So, they stepped in to help.

“I heard the bed is 10 thousand dollars, is that right? So, I have a check for 10 thousand dollars to give you,” said Kristi Johnson.

They recorded the moment to thank all the people who donated to the Brockstrong Foundation.

“It’s just amazing I think how God provides, we got an anonymous 10-thousand-dollar donation who we don’t know where it came from and we had a really good year with Brockstrong in spite of covid,” said Johnson.

And as a mom of four children, Kayla is forever grateful for their gift.

“It still gets me….they came with a check for 10 thousand dollars and said this is a fight you don’t have to fight, it will change our entire lives,” said Kayla while holding back tears.