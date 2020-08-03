Canal Winchester couple charged after $1M drug bust

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people and confiscated nearly $1 million in drugs.

According to the sheriff’s office, a detective with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit pulled over a vehicle on I-270 and Highway 62 on July 30.

The detective allegedly noticed the smell of burning marijuana in the car, and after a K9 officer was brought in, a burning marijuana cigarette was found in the vehicle, police said. In addition, the detective allegedly found approximately 327 grams of cocaine in the vehicle.

Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies then executed a search warrant on the suspect’s home on Valerie Angela Way in Canal Winchester.

Detective allegedly found 640 pounds of marijuana, one kilogram of heroin, half an ounce of cocaine, digital scales, and a money counting machine.

Detectives arrested Alberto Garcia, 37, and Nafchesca Rodriguez, 33, for possession of suspected heroin. Additional charges are likely, the sheriff’s office said.