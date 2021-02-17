Canal Winchester baseball team grabs shovels, helps dig out neighborhood

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Caught in the act.

A group of young men were seen on home surveillance cameras doing good deeds around the area that have left many smiling just one day after.

Canal Winchester High School Baseball Coach Drew Dosch said he saw all the snow from Tuesday and came up with an idea to challenge his team.

He decided to create a snow removal contest.

“I let them pair up in teams of two, choose your partner,” Dosch said. “You guys were to travel around your neighborhood together, social distancing, and shoveling as many neighborhoods as you could.”

He said there were 10 teams, and together, they managed to shovel about 129 homes. The lesson he hoped his students learned was about community and giving back.

Dosch says Canal Winchester has done a lot to support their baseball team and the athletic department and this is just one way of saying thank you.

Wednesday’s winner, Wes Faulkner, said he was happy to help.

“It really set the mood for how people should be treating people in the community,” he said. “Everyone is a neighbor.”

A homeowner in the area said this kind deed helped him stay on track at work. Working remotely has had its challenges, and without the students’ help, he might have missed a couple of calls.

“There was about 2 inches of ice, of sleet and ice from the night before,” said resident Pete Bowen. “My snow blower couldn’t cut it and I could barely do it with my own back. When they came, young and strong and healthy, I offered to pay them, but they wouldn’t accept.”

If the weather gets bad on Thursday, the team may be making new rounds in the area.