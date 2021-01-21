Can employers require mandatory vaccines?

Now that a COVID-19 vaccine is available, some companies will be considering how to encourage employees to get it or if they should mandate it.

Local attorney and former microbiologist Maribeth Meluch says technically, companies can mandate a vaccine, but they need to be careful. Meluch has been working in company law for more than two decades and while this specific situation is new, the territory is not.

“If any employer is thinking of mandating a vaccine it is very important that they talk to their employment council and develop a good strong council that is going to talk about how they develop it, how they exercise it, and how they address some of these issues.”

She says while it’s the case for many employees, not everyone can be forced to take it. People with disabilities are protected and those with religious objections are under title 7.

Meluch says religious objections can be open to interpretation. In some courts, veganism is accepted as a religious reason.

“Because some vaccines are built with eggs or have egg components for testing, they don’t want to take it,” she says. “For the people that are just against vaccinations because they think that it might cause autism, there’s probably, there is no protection there.”

When it comes to making accommodations for employees, she says companies don’t always have to, but they should discuss options that could benefit both parties.

“Is there a way to isolate the employee, give them a different job, put them in a different location, allow teleworking, if no reasonable accommodation exists then they have the right to terminate the employee.”

However, Meluch says, employees may have more ammo than with other vaccines because of the way it’s being rolled out about the government.

“Because this is not fully FDA approved — it’s issued under an emergency use authorization — that comes with the requirement upon the manufacturer to give a notice to everyone who receives this vaccine that it is elective only. It’s voluntary.”

In Ohio, we have a claim for wrongful discharge in violation of public policy. “We don’t know what the courts would do with it. Is it a violation of public policy to terminate an employee for refusing to take a vaccine the federal government has already said is an elective?”

A lot of questions that companies and courts will ultimately have to address.