Campus area businesses struggle through postponement of football

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)- There continues to be uncertainty surrounding the Big Ten and whether or not there will be Buckeye football this fall but it’s not just the players and fans waiting to find out.

On Saturday, Ohio State was scheduled to have their first home game of the season against Rutgers. Instead, the Shoe and the surrounding businesses sat fairly empty.

“We have two people sitting at the bar so that kind of tells you what’s going on right now,” said John Massimiani the owner of The Little Bar.

These businesses that surround Ohio State’s campus rely on fall football for a large portion of their sales and without it many are worried what the future will hold.

“We do most of our business on home football weekends,” said Kelly Dawes, Owner of College Traditions.

Dawes says she orders inventory for fall months in advance, before the postponement and even before the coronavirus. Now she is waiting to see if it will be sold.

“Someone asked well is it dated; can you still sell it next year? And I say I can sell it but I have to pay for it this year, you know in 30 days so that’s the challenge we’re having right now,” said Dawes.

Massimiani says he’s trying to just focus on getting by and not on the Big Ten and what they decide but not having football has been a blow to his business.

“I’ve been down here a long time, 26 years and this is the worst I’ve ever seen and you don’t really have an answer because there’s other games on right now,” said Massimiani.