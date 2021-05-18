Cameron Mitchell Restaurants permanently closes M at Miranova

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — M at Miranova, one of the flagship restaurants for Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, will not reopen after being closed for the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Cameron Mitchell Restaurants has made the difficult, but appropriate, decision to permanently close M at Miranova,” a statement read. “While we are disappointed, this is the right path for our company, and we look forward to welcoming guests at one of our other CMR locations.

“We are deeply grateful for the support of our community and thank all our guests who have dined at M during the past 20 years.”

M at Minerva was a mainstay on the AAA Diamond Awards program, earning a Four Diamond honor 13 straight years, Columbus Business First reported.

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants either operates or is planning to shortly open 36 restaurants in 13 states and the District of Columbia — with most in central Ohio.