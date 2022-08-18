LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WCMH)– Cameron Mitchell Restaurants will open its first Las Vegas eatery in a big way: as the anchor restaurant of a new multi-level retail and hospitality complex in the heart of the strip.

Ocean Prime Las Vegas restaurant renderings. (Courtesy: Cameron Mitchell Restaurants)

CMR announced Wednesday it plans to invest nearly $20 million into Ocean Prime Las Vegas inside 63 which is currently under construction at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. The high-end steak and seafood restaurant is scheduled to open in Spring 2023 and will be more than 14,500 square feet with a nearly 2,500 square-foot rooftop terrace, CMR said in a release. It will include more than 400 seats, two bars, and three private dining rooms.

“I’m more excited about this than any other restaurant we’ve ever opened,” Cameron Mitchell, the founder and CEO of the restaurant group, told NBC4. “To have this iconic location, in this iconic city, to have our biggest restaurant yet to date, most expensive restaurant… you put all of that together, [I] couldn’t be more excited.”

The flagship Ocean Prime, also known as Mitchell’s Ocean Club, is located in Columbus at Easton Town Center. The Las Vegas addition will be the 18th Ocean Prime which includes locations around the country including Beverly Hills, Chicago, Dallas, New York City, and Washington, D.C. Once Ocean Prime Las Vegas opens, Mitchell says it will become the company’s national flagship location.

“It’s a culmination of decades of work,” he stated. “When we first started to grow outside of Columbus people would hardly talk to us. They’d say, ‘Oh you’re from Columbus, Ohio.’ Today is a whole different story with the reputation we’ve built and the fact that we’re coast to coast now, and have one of the top five average unit/volume restaurant brands in the country has enabled us to get to these opportunities like Las Vegas.”

Ocean Prime Las Vegas view from terrace. (Courtesy: Cameron Mitchell Restaurants)

CMR is scheduled to open two more restaurants in Columbus in 2023 as well: Cento and Valentina’s.

“I’m really really excited for– almost as excited as I am about Las Vegas– our restaurant Cento we have in German Village… that’ll be the 100th restaurant that we’ll open since we started the company in ’93,” Mitchell added. “It’s fine dining Italian. We already created the menu, so I’m familiar with what it is, and the ambiance is incredible. I would put that restaurant in the middle of Manhattan without batting an eye.”

Ocean Prime Las Vegas sample menu options. (Courtesy: Cameron Mitchell Restaurants)

