Camera catches puppynapping in Houston

HOUSTON (KPRC) — It was supposed to be a quick transaction between a man claiming to be an interested buyer and an owner of a French bulldog puppy.

The man showed up outside the Houston, Texas home of the dog owner Saturday and was supposed to bring $4,200 to purchase the dog but instead, he ran off with the puppy.

The owner, who didn’t want to be identified, said the puppy she was selling is unique because of its color.

“Now my dog is in somebody else’s hands. Six weeks old and I don’t know where it’s at,” the owner said.

The owner said it all happened Saturday when she received a call from a woman claiming she and her son were interested buyers.

