Cambridge man, 18, charged with making threats against school

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been charged with making terroristic threats after police said he intended to shoot up a school.

Gabriel D. Blackledge, of Cambridge, is being held in Guernsey County Jail.

According to the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, the charges against Blackledge stem from an investigation started after the school resource officer at Meadowbrook High School alerted the office that Blackledge “may have intentions of conducting a school shooting.”

The sheriff’s office and the Rolling Hills School District investigated and it was determined enough evidence existed to bring the charges, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Sgt. Bill Patterson of the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office at 740-439-6320.