COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Only on NBC4, we are proud to partner with the Franklin County Board of Elections for a special Call4 on National Voter Registration Day.

Volunteers will be taking your calls and answering your questions about the upcoming election. You can find out things like how to register to vote and how to request an absentee ballot.

The Call4 is from 4 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. today. The number to call is 844-442-2554, or 844-44-CALL4.