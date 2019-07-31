CAHS ranks 25th, other area high schools among best in Ohio

Breaking News
U.S. News and World Reports recently released its annual Best High Schools list, and Columbus Alternative High School is ranked among the nation’s best and in the top 25 across Ohio.

“Our CAHS learning community is extremely proud and remain committed to higher levels of achievement for all of our students,” said CAHS Principal Darryl Sanders.

Several other Columbus City Schools’ high schools are ranked among the top 500 in Ohio and among the country’s best.

See the list below of area schools ranked among the top 500 in Ohio and across the nation. Click here to see a full list of the best schools in Ohio.

