COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The featured pup of the week is “Bumble Bee.” This 18-month-old pup loves attention, treats — and can even give high-fives.

You will want to get to the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center sooner than later. During the first full week of April, 60 dogs were adopted. The shelter had more than 140 dogs available at the time of publication.

The sooner you visit, the better luck you’ll have to find your forever friend. More than 50 have been at the center for more than 14 days and can be adopted for as little as $18, which is the price of the Franklin County dog licensing fee.

In April, the shelter has partnered with Pet FBI Ohio to offer FREE microchips to ALL reclaimed dogs.

BUMBLE BEE Age: 2.2 Years

Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)

Adult Size: Large

Weight: 54.4 lbs

Sex: Male (Neutered)

COFFEE Date In Shelter: 1/30/2022

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Age: 3 Years 4 Months

Weight: 62 Ibs

Primary Color: White

Secondary Color: Brown

FOSTER ANIMAL

Sex: Neutered Male

FEATHER Date In Shelter: 3/9/2022

Age: 3 Years 2 Weeks (approx)

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 40 Ibs

Size: Medium

Primary Color: Brown

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Spayed Female

JACK FROST Date In Shelter: 3/25/2022

Age: 5 Years 4 Months 1 Week

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 64 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: White

Secondary Color: Brown

Sex: Neutered Male

BLOSSOM Date In Shelter: 3/3/2022

Age: 3 Years 2 Months (approx)

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 42.6 Ibs

Size: Medium

Primary Color: Red

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Spayed Female

Featured animals on NBC4i.com that have been adopted:















