COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The featured pup of the week is “Bumble Bee.” This 18-month-old pup loves attention, treats — and can even give high-fives.
You will want to get to the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center sooner than later. During the first full week of April, 60 dogs were adopted. The shelter had more than 140 dogs available at the time of publication.
The sooner you visit, the better luck you’ll have to find your forever friend. More than 50 have been at the center for more than 14 days and can be adopted for as little as $18, which is the price of the Franklin County dog licensing fee.
In April, the shelter has partnered with Pet FBI Ohio to offer FREE microchips to ALL reclaimed dogs.
BUMBLE BEE
Age: 2.2 Years
Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)
Adult Size: Large
Weight: 54.4 lbs
Sex: Male (Neutered)
COFFEE
Date In Shelter: 1/30/2022
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Age: 3 Years 4 Months
Weight: 62 Ibs
Primary Color: White
Secondary Color: Brown
FOSTER ANIMAL
Sex: Neutered Male
FEATHER
Date In Shelter: 3/9/2022
Age: 3 Years 2 Weeks (approx)
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 40 Ibs
Size: Medium
Primary Color: Brown
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Spayed Female
JACK FROST
Date In Shelter: 3/25/2022
Age: 5 Years 4 Months 1 Week
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 64 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: White
Secondary Color: Brown
Sex: Neutered Male
BLOSSOM
Date In Shelter: 3/3/2022
Age: 3 Years 2 Months (approx)
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 42.6 Ibs
Size: Medium
Primary Color: Red
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Spayed Female