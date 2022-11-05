OKEANA, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is under arrest Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Chapel Road Saturday for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. At the scene, deputies found the victim dead.

The sheriff’s office said Austin Combs, 26, of Okeana, has been charged with murder.

Combs is currently in custody at Butler County Jail, according to online records.

The sheriff’s office said it is investigating the incident and may file additional charges in the future.