BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested Sunday after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said marijuana was found inside the vehicle during a traffic stop.

Antonio Stanley, 31, of Cincinnati, was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, the sheriff’s office said.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., Stanley was driving south on I-75 when he was stopped by a K-9 deputy assigned to the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) Unit, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy allegedly found a large amount of marijuana, a large amount of a wax substance, and money in the vehicle. In addition, a photo released by the sheriff’s office also showed a packaged dill pickle was confiscated during the stop.