Butler County Sheriff’s Office detective shoots suspect while executing search warrant

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A Butler County Sheriff’s Office detective shot a suspect while executing a search warrant early Monday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident began at approximately 12:30 a.m. on the 4200 block of Jennifer Drive in Ross Township when sheriff’s office detectives and Homeland Security went to the home with the search warrant.

The sheriff’s office said when law enforcement entered the home, the suspect pointed a handgun at them. The detective fired his weapon, hitting the suspect in the chest.

First aid was administered to the suspect by the detectives and a life squad was called to the scene immediately, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was taken to Ft. Hamilton Hughes Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

“These encounters are becoming all too common these days,” Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said in a statement. “I’m thankful the good guys will be going home tonight.”

The sheriff’s office has not identified the suspect nor the detective involved in the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.