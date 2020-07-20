Butler County dog groomer charged with animal cruelty

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Butler County dog groomer is facing animal cruelty charges after the sheriff’s office said she injured a dog to the point it had to be euthanized.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said Andra Edison, 51, of Madison Township, put the four-pound Yorkshire Terrier into a submission hold, which allegedly led to the dog’s injuries.

The sheriff’s office states the 13-year-old dog named Lacey was dropped off for grooming at Edison’s place of business, with Edison agreeing to drop Lacey off at the owner’s home once the grooming was finished.

The owner stated that when Lacey got home, she was whimpering, falling over, and unable to walk and was holding her head to the ground, according to the sheriff’s office.

When examined by an emergency veterinarian, Lacey was found to have suffered blunt force trauma to the head, bruising around her neck and shoulders, and seven broken ribs, which caused lung contusions.

Due to the extent of her injuries, Lacey’s owner decided to euthanize the dog.

The veterinarian told the sheriff’s office that the submission hold used by Edison likely caused the broken ribs, while the neck injuries were likely caused by a chain or leash used to hold the dog still.

Edison is charged with cruelty to a companion animal, a second-degree misdemeanor.

“It’s scary to think you drop your dog off to be groomed and she comes back in such a condition you have to have her euthanized,” Butler County Sheriff’s Doug Jones said in a statement. “That’s when we step in to make sure the person responsible faces a judge.”