Butler Co. man charged with sending explicit material to child

HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 60-year-old Butler County man has been charged after sending explicit material to an underage child.

According to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones, Wayne Barnett, 60, of Hamilton, was booked into Butler County Jail on one count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a second-degree felony.

The sheriff’s office was contacted by an outside agency about a 12-year-old who was receiving pornographic material electronically, Jones wrote in a press release.

Sheriff’s detectives interviewed Barnett Monday, where Jones said Barnett cooperated with the investigation and allegedly admitted to sending the material to the child.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the case.

“This is what we do as law enforcement,” Jones wrote in his statement. “We protect those that cannot protect themselves. Innocent children need a voice and we are here to make sure they are heard and protected.”

