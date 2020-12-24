Business travel day of year coming Wednesday to John Glenn International

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Officials say Wednesday will likely turn out to be one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season at John Glenn International Airport.

The Columbus Regional Airport Authority projects 5,700 passengers will depart the airport, by the end of the day.

In total, the CRAA projects approximately 70,000 passengers will leave the airport during the last two weeks of the year. The CRAA reports 176,000 passengers departed the airport during the same timeframe, last year.

As of this writing, 14 states, including Ohio, are included on Ohio’s COVID-19 travel advisory.

State health officials are urging anyone who travels to one of those states, where the COVID-19 positivity rate is 15% or higher, to quarantine for 14 days upon returning.

Some doctors, however, say travelers should consider a self-quarantine period no matter where they travel.

“You’re not going to be required to quarantine if it’s not a state on the list, but it would be a best practice if you’re exposed to new people who you’re unsure of particularly how they’ve been managing their precautions,” said Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “You know, taking a quarantine period when you return is certainly the safest thing that you can do.”

