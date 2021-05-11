Business owners in the Arena District are happy to see fans returning to Huntington Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Columbus Clippers are scheduled to play the Omaha Storm Chasers, on Tuesday. This is the team’s first regular-season home game since September 2019. Ken Schnake, the team’s president, and general manager said the team expects to have about 3,000 fans at the stadium.

“A Clippers game tonight is much better than no Clippers game tonight,” said Tim Emery, the owner of Boston’s.

Emery said he saw a boost in sales when Blue Jackets fans returned to Nationwide Arena, and he is hopeful that will continue, or improve, with Clippers fans returning.

“Any time a venue opens down here, that’s reason for optimism,” he said.

On July 3, Columbus SC is scheduled to play its first home game at its new downtown stadium. Emery is not alone in hoping that too brings fans into Arena District businesses.

“I live right by the old stadium and it was a zoo every time the Crew played, so I know we’re going to get a lot of foot traffic,” said Mohamed Hassan, one of the owners of Hoyo’s Kitchen in the North Market.

Currently, the North Market is closed on Mondays, and as events return to the downtown area, it will reopen seven days a week next month.

“With the businesses reopening, employees coming back to work downtown, conventions starting again — we need to be open,” said Rick Harrison Wolfe, the executive director of the North Market Development Authority. “I would say in June, you’re certainly going to see us back to seven days a week.”