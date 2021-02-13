Business owner frustrated after continued violence at Columbus strip mall

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –Columbus Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting where a woman has been injured.

According to a local business owner with three shops in the strip mall where it happened, he said he is fed up with the crime in the area and Saturday was not the first time he has arrived to work to find crime scene tape.

“We got 28 cameras, we have an alarm system, we have gate, we have bars..just to protect this business it’s ridiculous,” said the owner of Chuchay’s Supermarket, Mars Ordóñez.

He says the first thing he asked when he arrived was if his business was destroyed. Fortunately, it wasn’t, but he says it’s still alarming. His family works in three of his restaurant chains and he’s already closed down early, he doesn’t know what else to do.

“We close at 7. What kind of convenience store closes at 7? Us,” Ordóñez said.

Now as the curfew has been lifted and the bar, Next Door, has extended their hours, it’s been tough, according to his brother-in-law who works for the restaurant next door.

“First time the curfew is lifted and then this happens, “ said Ivan Firmalan, Manager of Kuyan Ian’s Bistro.

Both said one thing is certain: more needs to be done to help keep the community safe.

“Columbus Police needs to have more presence in this area,” Ordóñez said.

They have their family and income to think about.

“I have my mom here and she’s old. We make sure we go home in regular hours,” Firmalan said.