Bus goes into creek, injuring at least two in Licking County

ST. LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were taken to area hospitals with unknown injuries after a bus went into a creek in Licking County.

The accident happened about 3 p.m. Thursday along State Route 13, just south of St. Louisville, where the road crosses the North Fork Licking River. Dispatchers confirmed that two people were taken to area hospitals, but it was unknown how many people may have been on the bus.

The bus appeared to be a transport for elderly individuals or those who cannot drive on their own. A crane was used to lift the bus onto a flatbed truck, causing traffic on State Route 13 to be reduced to one lane.