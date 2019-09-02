Burglars ram Westerville gun shop with stolen vehicle

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Westerville are investigating after a group of people rammed a gun store with a stolen car and made off with several guns.

Westerville Police responded to an alarm at Velocity Gun Works, Old County Line Road, at 5:47 a.m. Monday.

The owner of the gun shop said someone driving a Honda Pilot rammed the front of the store.

According to the owner, surveillance video showed multiple suspects making several trips in and out of the store, taking items.

The total value of the stolen property has not yet been determined.

The Honda Pilot was found in a nearby neighborhood. Officers believe the suspects abandoned the vehicle and moved into a small white vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Cruze or Cavalier.

Police said a witness saw three men unloading items from the damaged Honda Pilot into the smaller vehicle.

NBC4 is working to get a copy of the surveillance video from Westerville police.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is working with Westerville investigators to process evidence left at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Westerville Police at 614-882-7444.