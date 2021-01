GERMAN VILLAGE, Ohio (WCMH) — In the early hours of the morning a man broke into Roosters Wings twice in two days.

At about 3 a.m. the same burglar broke into the Rooster’s Wings on City Park Avenue in German Village, once on January 15, and again on January 17.

Police want to know who he is. If you have information contact 614-645-4780 or dmancini@columbuspolice.org