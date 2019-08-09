‘Bulletproof’ backpack sales surge 300 percent after El Paso, Dayton shootings

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Parents looking to protect their children from mass shootings take extra precautions by purchasing bulletproof backpacks. NBC4 first reported how the product measures up to guns in 2018.

After purchasing one of the more popular brands, The Guard Dog Security Pro-Shield Two Bulletproof Backpack, our investigative team took it to LEPD Firearms and Range in Columbus. The product claims the product is certified to stop a round from a 44-magnum or a nine-millimeter handgun.

Our test showed that the backpack proved itself worthy. Police officer Eric Delbert said the bag still has limitations.

“You have to put it into perspective. This isn’t the cure-all,” said Delbert. “This isn’t, ‘I’m going to buy my son or daughter a backpack and not have to worry when they got to school.'”

Basically, this product is an addition to everything else: securing doors, being aware of your surroundings, and run, fight, hide.

“You need to think about everything, not just simply this,” said Delbert.

When we tested the backpack against a rifle, the rifle blew the bullet through the kevlar.

In a CNNMoney report, Kindcorner.com claimed that it has seen a 1,000 percent increase in sales for June and July.

Another store, based in Austin, Tx, pointed out that its sales have increased, too. Roman Zrazhevskiy, CEO of an online store, ReadyToGoSurvival.com, that sells ballistics shield inserts for backpacks, told KXAN the company has seen a “significant sales spikes since the El Paso shooting.”

With a typical baseline of about 100 units sold per month, Zrazhevskiy said there’s been a 250% increase, just in time for back-to-school season.

“Just over the weekend, we processed 300-plus orders with many more that still haven’t made it to fulfillment,” he wrote in an email to KXAN (NBC4I.com sister station). “This is a drastic increase from normal back-to-school sales. Most orders are for multiple units, as parents are deciding to purchase a PakProtect for each member of the family.”

The company has also been receiving hundreds of phone calls from concerned parents, asking about which product is recommended and which would offer the best protection.

At the national level, sales are surging at the same rate, according to a report by CNN. Demand for the bags increased after the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Santa Fe High School in 2018.

The products range in price from $120 to $300. In Columbus, Office Depot and Office Max stores sell bulletproof backpacks or you can find them online.