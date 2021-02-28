Bullet hits windshield of vehicle with one-year-old inside on I-670

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for whoever shot a car with a baby inside it Saturday night.

No one was hurt, but police said they want whoever did this off the streets.

Police said the shooting happened on I-670 West at approximately 10:15 p.m. when two cars were going after one another on the interstate.

Then there was a third vehicle that had nothing to do with those cars, but ended up getting caught in the middle of the situation.

Investigators said a silver Dodge Charger and a dark-colored SUV were speeding and chasing after each other on the roadway when at some point, at least one of the vehicles fired at the other. Police are still trying to figure out if both cars were involved in shooting.

Police said several gunshots hit a car that didn’t have anything to do with the chase, with one of the shots hitting the windshield.

No one inside that vehicle was hit, but according to police, inside that car was a man and woman with their one-year-old child.

“That affects everybody,” said Lt. Larry Yates with the Columbus Division of Police. “Most of us have children, and even if you don’t, you don’t want to see an innocent child hurt. We work a little bit harder trying to get those people because, obviously, they need to be taken off the street if they could care less about injuring an innocent child.”

Police said more and more innocent people have been getting caught up in violence with the rise in shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.