Bucyrus man arrested after report of drug activity

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) —  A man on probation for drug convictions is back in custody following a complaint of drug activity at a home in Bucyrus.

Police say Charles Erwin Jr. was on probation in Crawford and Wyandot Counties for drug convictions.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and Probation Department investigated the home at 130 Dudley St.on Aug. 13.

They say they seized several pills and cash, and arrested Erwin at the scene for probation violation.

The Crawford Co. Prosecutor’s Office  is considering additional charges.

