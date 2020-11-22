BuckeyeThon raises more than $2 million in 2020 to benefit cancer treatment, research

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Through two dance marathons this year, including a virtual event Saturday, an Ohio State University philanthropy group has raised more than $2 million for pediatric cancer treatment and research.

In a tweet posted shortly after Saturday’s event ended, BuckeyeThon announced it raised $2,228,067.16 in 2020.

An official program of the Office of Student Life at Ohio State University, BuckeyeThon focuses on children being treated in the Hematology/Oncology/Blood and Bone Marrow Transplant Department at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Since the fundraiser began in 2001, BuckeyeThon has raised more than $11 million for pediatric cancer research.