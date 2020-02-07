BuckeyeThon Dance Marathon to raise funds to fight pediatric cancer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 5,000 students will spend hours dancing this weekend to support children fighting pediatric cancer.

The BuckeyeThon Dance Marathon is currently underway.

Participating students will dance for 24 hours, all while raising funds that will go to the Hematology, Oncology and BMT department at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

“Students who give are the ones who are going to go out and change the world,” said Nina Ryan, the president of BuckeyeThon.

Ryan said the BuckeyeThon began in 2001 and since then, students have raised more than $10 million to help fight childhood cancer.

BuckeyeThon is also the largest student-run philanthropy in the state of Ohio.

