Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, right, looks for an open receiver as Penn State defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos chases him during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Penn State 28-17. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State football players QB Justin Fields and DE Jonathan Cooper will be holding a teleconference with reporters Friday to talk the Buckeyes’ return to playing.

Fields and Cooper were both named team captains earlier this summer.

The Big Ten announced Wednesday that football will be allowed this fall and the season will start October 23-24.

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.