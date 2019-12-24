Buckeyes superfan ready to head to Fiesta Bowl

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — He’s going to the Fiesta Bowl but this is far from his first bowl game.

Ohio State University Buckeyes superfan Bill Alexander says that over the past 20 years, he’s easily paid tens of thousands of dollars to go root for the Buckeyes in every bowl game.

Alexander doesn’t want to consider himself a super fan, but this Columbus native said he feels honored to be able to root on his Buckeyes in more than 20 bowl games… in person.

When asked when he became a member of the Buckeye Nation, Alexander said, “I cannot remember when I wasn’t.”

Columbus has always been home and the Buckeyes forever his team.

Alexander had the opportunity to go to an Ohio State football game for the first time in 1960.

As time ticked on, his passion for his hometown team grew stronger.

“I consider myself a loyal fan, and an enthusiastic fan because I lost my voice at these games before,” Alexander said.

He said so much changed for him in 1997 when he and his brother went to their first Rose Bowl.

“That’s all I wanted to do was going to a Rose Bowl with my brother,” Alexander said.

But their journey didn’t stop there.

“Three Rose Bowls and, now, about 22, I think, postseason games,” Alexander said.

For the past 20 years, he’s been to every OSU bowl game and a part of every win and loss, even the last two to the Clemson Tigers.

Yes, that includes the 31-3 Buckeye loss, which still sticks with him.

“It was, I think, frustrating turning into unbelievable,” Alexander said.

But it won’t stop him from going to the Fiesta Bowl this Saturday. He leaves on the 26th and said he can’t wait to see old and new faces, and also take part in one of his favorite activities — volunteering with OSU Student Life.

Alexander adds that through all of the memorabilia and pictures, the reason he follows his team across the country is for the memories and to witness what he’s calling a 17-point Buckeye victory.

“Clemson don’t stand a chance, not this year, not this year,” he said.

Spoken like a true Buckeye fan.